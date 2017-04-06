Spotify is planning on going public in 2017, says report, but there's a twist

Spotify is planning on going public this year, according to a Wall Street Journal report, but the company may not go the traditional IPO route. Instead, the music streaming service is considering a direct listing, in which the company would simply register its shares on a public exchange and let them trade freely, people familiar with the matter told WSJ.

With a typical initial public offering investors buy shares from the company prior to IPO. A direct listing differs in that investors buy shares off the open market, removing the need for underwriters to set the initial price.

The company will also no longer raise new money from investors. Spotify has raised over $1 billion dollars in equity and has been valued at $8.5 billion dollars, but the company is aiming to increase that value to $10 million. Spotify's new deal with Universal Music Group, could bolster the streaming service's revenue and better position the company to compete against Apple music.

If Spotify's direct listing is successful, it could set the stage for other high-value tech companies to follow a similar path.

Read the entire report in the Wall Street Journal.