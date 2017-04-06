These are the 10 most effective advertising campaigns in the world

A commercial encouraging men in India to do their fair share of household chores has become the world's most effective advert, according to a study.

"Share the Load," an ad for laundry brand Ariel, resulted in doubled sales by value and by volume, the study by advertising research company WARC said. More than 1.5 million men in India also pledged to do their fair share of housework.

Procter and Gamble, which owns Ariel, is the world's number one advertiser, according to WARC, with five advertising campaigns in a list of the top 100.

Other adverts that made it into the top ten include a subscription campaign for The Economist by agency Proximity London, which had a return on investment of 25 to one, and a series of ads for Australian swimming pool company Narellan, which used data to target people at times when they were most likely to buy a pool resulting in a 23 percent sales uplift. Other winners include Apple, Always and U.K. department store John Lewis.

WARC put the list together by analyzing more than 2,000 winners of advertising effectiveness campaigns around the world, in partnership with King's College London.

Here the ten most effective advertising campaigns globally, according to WARC.

1. Ariel "Share the Load," India