These high school journalists uncovered a principal's resume lie

It was a big win for "meddling kids" everywhere.

On March 29th, the student reporters at Pittsburgh High School in Kansas published an article in the school's paper, The Booster Redux, scrutinizing the resume of new principal Amy Robertson. It later led to the administrator's resignation.

Robertson, who had been approved for the role by the local board of education, claimed to have earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Tulsa, a master's degree and a doctorate degree from Corllins University, and a teaching degree from the University of Cambridge.

But Pittsburg High junior Gina Mathew told CNBC that students were surprised by how little they were told about their incoming principal and decided to investigate further.

"There really was no information being provided on this new administrator coming in," says Mathew, "so we felt it was our duty to make sure that the community was informed."

As student reporters looked deeper into Robertson's credentials, her story began to unravel.