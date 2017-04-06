Trades to make in an uncertain market

The "Fast Money" traders discussed earnings expectations on Thursday, starting with the financials. The sector tees off the next round of financial reports on April 13.

Trader Guy Adami said he expects deregulation and banking reform to help the financial sector move higher. He said President Donald Trump will push through necessary legislation despite failures with health care reform. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund is up over 1 percent year to date.

Trader David Seaburg said he likes Goldman Sachs in the environment, especially after White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said he is in favor of splitting lending and investment banks.

Trader Brian Kelly said he'd rather be long bonds with the iShares 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF and he is not convinced that Trump will be successful with financial deregulation and reform.

Adami added that he likes Anadarko Petroleum in the energy space. He said the stock will give investors the upside they are looking for if oil prices move sideways or experience a slight lift.

Dan Nathan is long SPY May put spread, XLV long APR-June put spread, XLI long June put spread, CMG long call calendar.

Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, FXI, HLF, SLV, TSLA, WMT, XBI.

"Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore"

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.