Trump debunked: Start-up founders want more regulation, not less

President Donald Trump has vowed that for every new regulation, two old ones must be eliminated. An executive order he signed in February declared "it is the policy of the United States to alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens placed on the American people." But not all businesses feel the burden, and some want more regulation, not less.

When asked about regulations they'd like to see eliminated, changed or created, many of the founders of companies on the first-ever CNBC Upstart 25 list called for regulations they'd like to see created, not stripped away. An exception was a call for less regulation on the commercial use of drones, since some companies on the list — Zume Pizza and Drone Deploy — are utilizing this technology to grow their business.

The types of regulations called for range from increased requirements around family leave to standardization contracts for musicians. But the common theme is that companies would welcome new rules as an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage and grow their businesses. Here are two that topped their wish list.