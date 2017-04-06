Trump needs Netflix to better understand Capitol Hill, asset manager says

U.S. President Donald Trump needs to stop watching Fox News and tune in to the Netflix fictional series, House of Cards, if he wants to enact policy.

That's the opinion of Peter Toogood, investment director at City Financial Investment Company, who warned Thursday that the Trump ambitions of U.S. tax reform and fiscal stimulus are set to fail in the same manner as health-care reform.

"First of all, watch 'House of Cards' to see how Capitol Hill works and perhaps Trump should go and watch that to understand it, instead of Fox news," he said Thursday.