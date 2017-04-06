    ×

    Watch: Tillerson holds press conference amid Xi visit, following Syria attack

    [The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about the chemical weapons attack in Syria during a meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts | Reuters
    Earlier, Tillerson greeted China's President Xi Jinping as he arrived in Florida for meetings with President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the White House continued weighing its response to this week's suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.

