What 'Shark Tank' investor Barbara Corcoran does each morning to stay productive all day

"Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran tries to make the most of every minute of every day. She keeps a meticulous weekly schedule. She separates her work life from family time. She organizes her tasks. She even studies last year's calendar to ensure history helps her focus on the present.

But what does the real estate mogul do every morning to set herself up for success?

In an interview Inc. Magazine, Corcoran reveals her routine to start the day off right. "Lucky for all of us, time is reliably fair and doles out 24 hours a day to everyone," she says, "but it's how you make the most of it that really counts."

For Corcoran, it's important to make the most of the morning because, as she says, it's her "most productive time." So, she gets her priorities aligned in a to-do list and sorts them using an A for the most important, followed by B and C. "The A's are where the gold is," she says. "These are the things that will move my business ahead and make me money."