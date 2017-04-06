VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

What 'Shark Tank' investor Barbara Corcoran does each morning to stay productive all day

"Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran tries to make the most of every minute of every day. She keeps a meticulous weekly schedule. She separates her work life from family time. She organizes her tasks. She even studies last year's calendar to ensure history helps her focus on the present.

But what does the real estate mogul do every morning to set herself up for success?

In an interview Inc. Magazine, Corcoran reveals her routine to start the day off right. "Lucky for all of us, time is reliably fair and doles out 24 hours a day to everyone," she says, "but it's how you make the most of it that really counts."

For Corcoran, it's important to make the most of the morning because, as she says, it's her "most productive time." So, she gets her priorities aligned in a to-do list and sorts them using an A for the most important, followed by B and C. "The A's are where the gold is," she says. "These are the things that will move my business ahead and make me money."

This is why Tim Cook and other successful leaders wake up around 4:00 AM   

There are only three to five A items each day, she explains, but those are the tasks to complete first thing. "I always schedule and tackle A tasks in the morning, as it's my most productive time," she adds. "My to-do list is in charge of my life, so I give it proper respect."

Corcoran isn't alone in having a functional morning ritual. In fact, she's in good company. Other self-made millionaires also cherish and maximize their time before breakfast, including Warren Buffett, fellow "Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban and media mogul Arianna Huffington.

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

