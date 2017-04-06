What can the Fed buy with its behemoth balance sheet?

Officials at the Federal Reserve want to start winding down the massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet the central bank has built up. The news came Wednesday when minutes from the Federal Open Markets Committee's March meeting were released.
During that meeting, the members of the committee voted to raise the federal funds rate a quarter of a point, the third such hike since the financial crisis. The Fed built up the behemoth balance sheet over the past decade through several rounds of quantitative easing, buying up bonds and mortgage-backed securities and has been discussing how to wind it down.
When you're talking about numbers that high, things get out of perspective. We thought we'd help out and show you what $4.5 trillion could buy.