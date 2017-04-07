6 dessert mash-ups you'll want to try at the ball game this season

Major League Baseball stadiums are amping up their dessert options in a bid to create the ultimate fan experience.
These tasty treats go well beyond a plastic baseball helmet filled with ice cream. We're talking Churro Dogs and Apple Pie Nachos. And like those two examples, many times they are sweet interpretations of other foods you wouldn't normally eat for dessert.
Here's a look at some of the most decadent desserts available at ballparks this season.
If you love Oreos and you love churros, you're in for a treat at Chase Field.
The home of the Arizona Diamondbacks is offering up a Churro Dog this season that features an Oreo churro. The dessert is a Long John doughnut filled with an Oreo churro that is topped with vanilla yogurt, strawberries in sauce, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and Oreo cookie crumbs.
If the combination of warm churros, vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce sounds good to you, you'll want to head to the Rogers Centre this season to watch the Blue Jays.
The ballpark is offering up a dessert version of a poutine, a French-Canadian dish that traditionally includes French fries and cheese curds, covered in gravy. But this impostor uses churros as a stand-in for fries, caramel sauce for gravy, and ice cream for the cheese curds.
The Washington Nationals are taking a beloved childhood dessert and giving it a little twist this season.
Nationals Park will offer two ice cream push-pops: Black & White Cookie and Bourbon & Cinnamon Babka.
Nothing is more American than baseball and apple pie. That is until you turn it into nachos.
At Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, fans can order Apple Pie Nachos. This plate of cinnamon sugar chips is topped with apple pie filling, shredded cheddar cheese, whipped cream and caramel.
Nationals Park will now sell Babka Ice Cream Sandwiches to all fans. Previously, the dessert was only available at the Norfolk Southern Club.
Babka Ice Cream Sandwiches are made with thick slices of chocolate-swirl babka and vanilla bean gelato.
Instead of carving meat off this cylinder, fans will get slices of Cremino Piemontese Chocolate and an assortment of fillings to pop into a fresh crepe.
Choco Kebab is an Italian company that recently made its way to the United States. You can find this dessert at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.