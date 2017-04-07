Adidas is going to sell 100,000 sneakers with 3-D printed soles

Adidas unveiled a new sneaker on Friday with a 3-D printed sole and is aiming for mass production in the coming year.
The German sportswear giant has partnered with Silicon Valley start-up Carbon to produce the shoe – called the Futurecraft 4D – with 300 pairs being released this month for family and friends, followed by around 5,000 later this year and further scaling. Adidas said there will be more than 100,000 pairs by the end of 2018.
Sportswear makers have touted the potential of 3-D printing as being able to make increasingly customized designs. But so far, 3-D printing techniques have been expensive and lacked quality.