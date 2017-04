The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) popped nearly one percent on Friday after the U.S. launched 59 missles at Syria Thursday night.

Orbital ATK and Huntington Ingalls Industries lifted the sector ETF, both stocks were up over 2 percent.

Huntington Ingalls is on pace for is best day since Feb. 3, when the shipbuilding company gained 2.33 percent.

The ITA is also on pace for its second consecutive positive day since Feb. 27 — and for its best day since March 28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) share performance year to date