Billionaire Richard Branson: 'Think like a toddler' to get ahead

Richard Branson does things differently. He dropped out of school at age 16 to start his own business, and over his 50-year career, has never had a desk in a traditional office setting, preferring instead to work from his hammock.

He also thinks differently. More specifically, the 66-year-old billionaire entrepreneur credits much of his success to thinking like a toddler.

After all, toddlers "see opportunities where adults often see obstacles," he writes on his blog, which is exactly the mindset he needed when starting his first company as a teenager.

"I didn't have any experience," Branson recalls of his 16-year-old self, "but instead of feeling embarrassed and discouraged, I embraced my inner child and leaped into the unknown. Like a toddler, I had to learn on the spot, by doing."