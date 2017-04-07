    ×

    Bonds

    Bond prices higher as Trump orders cruise missile strike on Syria, angering Moscow

    Bond traders at CME Group
    Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as investors digested the decision of President Donald Trump to launch strikes against a Syrian airfield.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.3319 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9856 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    Two U.S. destroyers based in the Eastern Mediterranean fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, which the U.S. said was in retaliation to Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own people, a charge denied by authorities in Damascus.

    The Syrian army said the attack killed 6 people and caused extensive damage, while Moscow called the strike "thoughtless" and requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    On the data front, Friday will see nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with wholesale trade data set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET and consumer credit due at 3:00 p.m. ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.68 a barrel on Friday morning, up 1.44 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.54 a barrel, up 1.62 percent.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---