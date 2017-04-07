U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as investors digested the decision of President Donald Trump to launch strikes against a Syrian airfield.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.3319 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9856 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

Two U.S. destroyers based in the Eastern Mediterranean fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, which the U.S. said was in retaliation to Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own people, a charge denied by authorities in Damascus.



The Syrian army said the attack killed 6 people and caused extensive damage, while Moscow called the strike "thoughtless" and requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.