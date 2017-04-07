China's Fosun big on expanding in pharma

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International will remain on the lookout for investment opportunities in the West amid concerns in the market over capital controls and debt levels, according to the company's chairman.

"We will continue to look for good investment opportunities in Europe and U.S., especially sizeable ones. For instance, opportunities may be slim in the property sector but pharmaceuticals could be worth entering," said Fosun International Chairman Guo Guangchang ー often referred to as China's answer to billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Health care is a major theme for the acquisitive Chinese investment company going forward, as it looks to buy hospitals and medical centers that have in place developed medical services and insurance.

"We want to buy many things," Fosun International Co-President Xu Xiaoliang said.

"What's important for people is the pursuit of happiness, and that comes in many layers ー clothing, food, housing and transportation. So we're looking for opportunities globally to help serve this middle class," Xu added.