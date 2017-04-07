Cramer Remix: Why I'm standing alone on Coca-Cola

The rest of Wall Street may have lost faith in Coca Cola's struggling stock, but Jim Cramer is fearlessly standing behind the ubiquitous multinational.

"I've got to tell you, I have been watching this stock like a hawk," the "Mad Money" host said. "I am telling you it's bottomed. You've got a new CEO. KO is a buy, buy, buy. And I know that I am alone on that and I don't care."

With the market unexpectedly maintaining its strength in light of U.S. airstrikes in Syria, President Donald Trump's tense meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and a weak jobs report, Cramer nodded to the economic and corporate news he is keeping an eye on next week.

On Monday, the bulls will be itching to see oil break out of its $47 to $52 range into the $53 to $54 area, and would also do well to see the 10-year Treasury's rates rise from 2.3 percent up to 2.4 or 2.5 percent.

Cramer also expects some takeover action in the biotechnology, consumer packaged goods, and oils sectors.

Tuesday's Purchasing Managers' indices from China and the United Kingdom concern Cramer, because if China's is weak, leaders there could insist on stimulus via U.S. business involvement, and post-Brexit inflation in the United Kingdom could push the country's central bank to raise rates.

Wednesday brings mortgage application data, which Cramer thinks "is going to be the most important number about what's going on right now in the economy."

Airline Delta also reports earnings ahead of Wednesday's market open, and Cramer is worried about the effects of a slowdown in travel, though he does not expect any major bombshells.

An analyst meeting at fertilizer company Mosaic could bring a strong story and some upgrades for the lagging agriculture play. "I would actually like to own the stock ahead of that meeting," Cramer said.

A flurry of earnings reports on Thursday includes JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, and Cramer is paying attention to net interest margins, or the "free money" banks make from deposits, loan growth, which he hopes has not slowed from the first quarter, and expenses in the midst of regulatory rollbacks.

Cramer is also watching smaller banks PNC and First Horizon, as the companies' Thursday earnings reports could reveal whether commercial construction has slowed due to recent impasses in Washington.

If chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor's Thursday earnings report shows that $171 billion company is spending, Cramer says investors should pick up shares of Lam Research or Applied Materials, as they will be the direct beneficiaries of Taiwan Semiconductor's capital outflows.