Cramer's lightning round: Don't go against this struggling stock's CEO

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Federal Realty Investment Trust: "I've been recommending this stock since we started the show. And I know it's down a lot, I know people have given up on the shopping center, but this is [CEO] Don Wood, he's delivered and he's delivered and he's delivered. And people are heavily shorting this stock and I would not go against Don Wood. Period. End of story."

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.: "No, no. Please don't buy. I mean, on any lift I want you to sell because that's just a call option. You've got to look at the debt side. The debt side's really hideous. Even though they don't have a lot of debt coming to you right now, I am concerned."

Vector Group Ltd.: "Yeah, I just blessed it the other day when we were playing 'Am I Diversified?' I think you're in good shape there. I like the yield. I think it's going to calm down."

Corbus Pharmaceuticals: "You're talking about a very speculative stock. I will bless it for speculation only because it's a developmental company that does not make any money. Believe me. It loses money. And, you know, that's what they do."

Toro Co.: "The weather better be good or Toro's going to be bad. That's why I prefer to stick with Home Depot, then I don't have to worry so much about the weather."

Alder BioPharmaceuticals: "Man, I tell you, they've been just smacking that bad boy around. I don't know. Again, it's speculative. But you know what, we're going to check in to see why that thing isn't doing as well as we thought it would be by this point."

