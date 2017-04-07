Domino's shares slip 4 percent after report warns of weak first-quarter sales

Shares of Domino's Pizza fell more than 4 percent in trading Friday after a report warned first-quarter sales would be weak for the pizza chain.

According to StreetAccount, a report by M Science said that the company's domestic sales growth would be "well below the rough consensus estimate."

Domino's has been one of the strongest restaurant chains in the industry. Last quarter, it posted same-store sales growth well above its rivals. It had the highest domestic same-store sales growth of the top 25 U.S. restaurant chains, with same-store sales up 12.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

After the company's stellar earnings last quarter, Mark Kalinowski, an analyst with Nomura-Instinet, wrote in a research note that Domino's digital strength, single-brand focus, marketing, improvement of food quality and its loyalty rewards program has contributed to its success.

It is unclear what may have caused sales to weaken in the first quarter. StreetAccount said it had no other details. Representatives for M Science and Domino's did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

One weak spot for Domino's has been its international business, where same-store sales fell more than a percent below Wall Street estimates last quarter.

At the time, the company reiterated that its three-to-five year outlook for international same-store sales estimates remained the same, with growth estimated to be between 3 percent and 6 percent.

However, the chain was confident enough to update its domestic three-to-five year outlook, bumping its domestic same-store sales estimate to a range 3 percent to 6 percent from a prior estimate of 2 percent to 5 percent.

According to Thomson Reuters, an analysts, on average, expect Domino's to earn $1.16 a share on revenue of $615.5 million.