European markets to open lower as US fires missiles at targets in Syria

Bourses in Europe are expected to open in negative territory Friday morning after the U.S. fired cruise missiles against an air base in Syria, raising concerns of an escalating conflict in the region.

The FTSE 100 is seen 26 points lower at 7,278; the DAX is expected to open off by 72 points at 12,163 and the CAC 40 is set to open 27 points lower at 5,095.

Investors have opted for safe-haven bonds during Asian trade, sending the yen higher and the dollar lower, amid the geopolitical volatility. U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered the strike against an airfield from which a deadly chemical attack took place earlier this week. The Pentagon said in a statement that the U.S. informed Russian forces in advance of the strike.

In Europe, the frontrunner to the French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, said that there should be international military intervention against the Syrian regime if it is proved that it is using chemical weapons.

On Friday's calendar is the release of the latest U.K. Halifax house price index at 8.30 a.m. London time. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is due to speak at 10 a.m. London time. Euro zone finance ministers are meeting in Malta, where the Greek bailout is set to dominate the talks. Elsewhere in Italy, bank governors will be talking at an event.

