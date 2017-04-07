The hit podcast "S-Town," which was downloaded more than 10 million times in its first four days, highlighted the importance of having a will.

While that's a good first step for anyone, estate planning is more than just wills. It is an entire strategy to protect you and your spouse in retirement and leave a legacy for your heirs.

It doesn't have to be overly complicated, said Barry Kozak, an estate lawyer with October Three Consulting in Chicago.

When Kozak teaches elder law at the John Marshall Law School and the Loyola University Chicago, he tells his students that in estate planning, "there are many happy families out there, we are just not going to hear about them."

Kozak offers five simple steps you can take to make life easier on your loved ones.