Futures point to lower open on Wall Street after US cruise missile strikes on Syria

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday morning after President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield.

Two U.S. destroyers based in the Eastern Mediterranean fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, which the U.S. said was in retaliation to Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons against his own people, a charge denied by authorities in Damascus.



The Syrian army said the attack killed six people and caused extensive damage, while Moscow called the strike "thoughtless" and requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.



Markets will also be keeping a keen eye on any developments coming out of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where President Trump will continue talks with President Xi Jinping of China.



On the data front, Friday will see nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate data released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with wholesale trade data set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET and consumer credit due at 3:00 p.m. ET.

In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.37 percent lower on Friday morning. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.18 percent at the close, and the Nikkei 225 rose 0.36 percent in Japan.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.76 a barrel on Friday morning, up 1.58 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.58 a barrel, up 1.70 percent.