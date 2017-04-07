The bill authorizes $52 billion in funding over the next ten years for the California Department of Transportation ( Caltran ) to use on transportation infrastructure. The bill also provides for $5 billion per year towards highway and transit repair projects.

Nine percent of Granite Construction's revenue came from Caltran last year, Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson said in a note to clients. As a result, the new bill is likely to pad their earnings further.

"The incremental opportunity from the additional $5B in annual state funding only furthers our conviction of positive long-term fundamentals for [Granite Construction] and should represent a catalyst for near-term backlog growth and multiple expansion," Burleson said.

Currently, shares of Granite Construction are up 16.44 percent over the past 12 months.