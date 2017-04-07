It's tempting to put away your completed tax forms once you get them back from your accountant, but if you take a moment to review your results, you'll find plenty of tax planning opportunities.

"It's right in front of you, especially for people who owe money," said Barry C. Picker, co-founder of Picker & Auerbach CPAs in Brooklyn, New York.

"You're looking for ways to avoid that, but the answer is that you need to sit down and do your tax planning this time of year and not in December."