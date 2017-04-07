Nonfarm payrolls grew by just 98,000 in March though the unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent, according to a closely watched report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Payrolls had been expected to increase by 180,000 in March, according to economists surveyed by Reuters.

Wage growth was not as strong either, with average hourly earnings up by 2.7 percent on an annualized basis.

The stunning drop came amid what had been a strong year for jobs, with both January and February easily topping Wall Street's expectations, though both months were revised lower in Friday's release. January's growth was reduced from 238,000 to 216,000, while February fell from 235,000 to 219,000, equating to a total decline of 38,000.

A report earlier in the week from ADP showed that private payrolls expanded by 263,000, further spiking hopes that the momentum would continue.

However, the report in total was a blow to expectations that President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda would fuel an economic boom this year.

Hopes from business leaders, investors and consumers have been running high for economic growth this year, though the hard data have been mixed. While hiring has been moving at a solid clip, sales growth has been modest across the spectrum.



Federal Reserve officials also are keeping a close eye on the monthly payrolls report, especially watching for signs of wage pressures. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate target a quarter point in both December and March, and is widely believed to be primed for another increase in June.

Weather-related issues may have had a hand in March's numbers as a big snowstorm in mid-month may have depressed activity. Retail jobs fell by 30,000 and construction was up just 6,000 after a gain of 59,000 in February.

The biggest job gains came in professional and business services at 56,000, while mining added 11,000.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.