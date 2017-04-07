Even if you don't owe Uncle Sam, tax season might be unhealthy for your finances.

"Extraordinary" medical payments are most common in March and April, according to a recent analysis from JPMorgan Chase Institute. The bank assessed anonymized account data from 25,000 Chase checking account customers between January 2013 and December 2015. (See charts below for some of the common bills, and consumers most likely to encounter them.)

Medical payments were more common in months where families' income was higher. Researchers called out tax refunds as a key contributor: 16 percent of families with a large medical payment had received a tax refund within the three months prior.

"Families may have delayed either medical treatment or payment of their medical bill until they were able to pay," the report said.