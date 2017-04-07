Missile attack doesn't change US policies toward Syria, former ambassador says

The missile attack on Syria doesn't necessarily change the United States' basic policy toward the Syrian crisis, former U.S. Ambassador to Syria Richard Murphy told CNBC on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the U.S. hit a Syrian government airfield with 59 Tomahawk missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack Tuesday.

Murphy called the Syrian crisis an "incredibly complicated affair."

"I don't think that the president wants to get into the Syrian crisis in a major way but he was shocked by the action on the use of chemical weapons. And there was a message also to Moscow: You have an influence over Syria. Why did this happen?" he said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the airfield targeted had launched the chemical attack on a rebel-held area. Western countries have blamed Syrian President Bashar Assad's armed forces for Tuesday's attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun. However, Syria's government has denied responsibility.

A U.S. defense official called the U.S. strike a "one-off," Reuters reported.

Eric Pelofsky, who was senior advisor to President Barack Obama on Middle East issues, believes that can be the case as long as Russia tells Syria not to do it again "because we're not going to save your bacon."

However, whether that will happen remains to be seen, he told "Power Lunch."

"[The Russians] probably made a misjudgment about where they thought the Trump administration was going to put its first platoon down and I think they are now recalibrating," Pelofsky said.