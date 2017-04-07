Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit higher and have recovered sharply from steep losses last night when investors initially reacted negatively to the U.S. missile strikes on Syria. The markets now await this morning's March jobs report and any news from day two of the summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China.

-The consensus estimate is that the economy added 180,000 net new jobs in March.

SYRIA ATTACK LATEST

-The Pentagon has released more details about the U.S. missile attack on Syria, describing its intentions to deter further chemical weapons attacks by Syria's President Bashar Assad on civilians. The U.S. did inform Russia of the attack beforehand, but the Kremlin says the action will do "serious damage" to the U.S.-Russian relationship. Syria says the U.S. has responded to a "false propaganda" campaign. And just hours before the attacks, Hillary Clinton called on the U.S. to launch air strikes against Syrian bases.