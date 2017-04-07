PriceSmart shares sink after quarterly earnings fall short

Shares of PriceSmart sank Friday after the international warehouse club membership chain reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The stock was down 7 percent intraday Friday, trading at $86.35 per share. PriceSmart is up more than 5 percent over the past year.

On Thursday, the San Diego, California–based company reported second-quarter earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $793.3 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of 92 cents per share on revenue of $798.1 million.

PriceSmart also announced that for the month of March, net warehouse club sales increased 5.3 percent to $239.9 million, from $227.8 million in March a year earlier.