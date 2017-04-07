Stock futures initially tumble on US airstrikes in Syria, but then recover

President Donald Trump, in an address, said the attack with 59 missiles was launched because of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's "horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians." Trump said, "No child of God should ever suffer such horror." (CNBC)

The U.S. had warned Russia ahead of time. But the Kremlin, quoted by state media, said the American military action against in Syria will do significant damage to Russian-U.S. relations. Meanwhile, Russia suspended a U.S.-Russian agreement on coordinating air operations over Syria. (CNBC & WSJ)

The action by President Trump, largely supported on Capitol Hill, was taken without prior congressional approval. In 2013, Trump's tweets showed his opposition to U.S. strikes in Syria. He wrote at the time then President Barack Obama would need congressional approval. (USA Today)

The U.S. missile attack, military analysts said, can be read as President Trump sending a message about North Korea: "When I make a threat, I am serious about it." (CNBC)

Trying to persuade China to rein in North Korea's military aggressiveness, Trump meets again today at Mar-a-Largo with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump said he's "developed a friendship" with Xi. (CNBC)

The Senate voted to scrap the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees in order to move toward a Friday confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch, a historic move with wide implications for the top American court. (CNBC)

When Trump son-in-law and senior advisor sought the top-secret security clearance, he omitted meetings with Russians and dozens of contacts with foreign officials. (NY Times)

In her first public interview since losing the election, Hillary Clinton said alleged Trump camp ties to Russia should be investigated, the GOP health-care failure was "somewhat gratifying;" and she doesn't think she'd run for office again. (CNBC)

In his first speech since being fired, Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney often referred to the top cop on Wall Street, quashed rumors that he would run for political office. Bharara also joked about Trump. (CNBC)

The third-generation leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung, was mostly silent at his first court appearance in what has been called the "trial of the century" over alleged graft. (Reuters)