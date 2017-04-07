Tax day is approaching – this traveling truck can help

These "tax trucks" don't serve food. But they do serve up free accounting advice 2 Hours Ago | 01:26

The secret to building a bustling tax practice is to go where the clients are — especially when filing season is reaching a fever pitch.

For Rock & Hammer Tax Service, a New York accounting firm, this means packing up a truck every day, cranking up some rock music and heading to midtown Manhattan.

There, the firm's accountants field a variety of queries from people on the street.

Questions range from "How do I set up my small business for payroll and sales taxes?" to "I haven't filed with IRS in six or seven years. Where do I start?"