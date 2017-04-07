How to single-task

There is a better way: single-tasking. I've come to embrace it recently, after becoming totally frustrated with trying to do 5 different things every time I sat down at my desk. I would tense up and get equally nervous about each of them, which means I was 5 times as stressed and 20% (yes, that's 1/5) as productive. I can't believe I did it for so long.

What helped me turn the tide and just start single-tasking? I changed the way that I looked at my time. Rather than looking at it as a something that just happened, I looked at it as something that I spent — or chose to use in certain ways, and not others. Basically, I chose to look at my time like money, and though I've only been doing it for a little while, it has made all the difference.

Think about time like money



You can't buy a $20 shirt and $20 pair of pants with the same $20 bill. Each of them costs $20, and there's no way to magically condense that. We seem to accept that basic truth for money, but somehow think that we can skirt around it as it relates to time. But that's just silly. If two projects each require about two hours of focused concentration, we can't use the same two hours to do them both.

When you think about it, time is actually even more valuable than money, because it's more scarce. Theoretically, you can increase how much money you have coming in each month, each year — and most of us do. But you can't do that with time. We've got a fixed amount of it each day, month, and year. Rather than add time to your day, the best you can do is decreased how much of it you allocate other things, as you bring on more to do.