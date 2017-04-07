Three big things that markets need to watch

Fed Chair Yellen, just days after the Fed minutes rocked stocks, appears in a laid-back college setting Monday afternoon at the University of Michigan. Yellen will take questions and she could be asked about the Fed's plan to start paring back its balance sheet, which grew to $4.5 trillion due to the financial crisis.

The Fed's comment on that, and also the fact some officials see stock prices as too high, rippled through markets Wednesday afternoon. At the 4:10 p.m. ET address, she could be asked to elaborate. The Fed was fuzzy on how it would reduce the holdings of Treasurys and mortgages but said it would like to start this year.

"I think if there's some directed questions regarding policy, she might be a little more open. I think she's been more forthcoming in these open forums," said Joe Song, senior U.S. economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"It seems like she's a second semester senior in some ways. There's a light at the end of the tunnel. She's being a little more charismatic, a little more open," he said.

Song said if Yellen is asked about the balance sheet, she will likely respond with the type of comments already made by New York Fed President William Dudley. Dudley said the Fed may raise rates a couple more times and then pause as it takes action with the balance sheet.

He said the markets could move on her comments but she is unlikely to say anything very substantial.

As for the economic data, the most important reports — retail sales and the consumer price index — are released Friday morning, when the stock market is closed but bond and other futures markets are open.

Retail sales will be particularly important because of the sudden surprise slowdown in car sales in March. Excluding autos, sales are expected to be up 0.2 percent, but the headline number is expected to be down 0.1 percent.

Consumer price index inflation is expected to be flat, but core is expected to rise 0.2 percent.