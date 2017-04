Tony Robbins went from working as a janitor to being a multi-millionaire who sells inspiration for a living. And Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors of all time, is currently worth almost $75 billion.

Both of these legendary businessmen say the best investment they ever made was not a stock or financial asset. It was a class.

When Robbins was 17 and earning $40 a week, he spent $35 for a three-hour seminar with personal development coach Jim Rohn.