I traded homemade lunches for a $120 meal subscription service—and it was worth every penny

During my first two years in the working world, I can count on my hands the number of times I went out for lunch.

Packing lunch started out of necessity. My first five months in New York City, I was an intern stretching a $12-an-hour paycheck. So I did what any money expert or super-saver will tell you to do and cut costs by going homemade.

Once I started earning a better salary, the habit had stuck. But after two months on a "cash diet" in 2017 — which limited my spending to $60 a week and ultimately saved me four figures — I decided to treat myself … at least, when it came to lunch.