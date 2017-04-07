Trump is reportedly eyeing a new chief of staff, with Gary Cohn on the 'short list'

Things may be shaking up inside the White House.

On Thursday it was announced that President Donald Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was being removed from the National Security Council, with Rick Perry added in.

Now, Trump might be looking to replace Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Axios reported Friday morning after speaking to one of the president's top aides.

Citing unidentified aides and advisers, the website said it's also possible that Bannon could depart from the White House. Bannon has called reports that he was ready to quit "100 percent nonsense."

"Things are happening, but it's very unclear the president's willing to pull that trigger," one top aide to Trump said, according to Axios.



Possible chief of staff replacements could include Trump's economic advisor, Gary Cohn, who hails from Goldman Sachs; Wayne Berman of Blackstone Group; or House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

