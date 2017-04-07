    ×

    White House

    Trump is reportedly eyeing a new chief of staff, with Gary Cohn on the 'short list'

    • Trump might be looking to replace White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, according to a report.
    • Gary Cohn is reportedly on the short list.
    • It's also possible that Steve Bannon would depart, according to the report.
    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus look on as President Donald Trump meets with Senate and House legislators, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, February 2, 2017.
    Getty Images
    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus look on as President Donald Trump meets with Senate and House legislators, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, February 2, 2017.

    Things may be shaking up inside the White House.

    On Thursday it was announced that President Donald Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was being removed from the National Security Council, with Rick Perry added in.

    Now, Trump might be looking to replace Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Axios reported Friday morning after speaking to one of the president's top aides.

    Citing unidentified aides and advisers, the website said it's also possible that Bannon could depart from the White House. Bannon has called reports that he was ready to quit "100 percent nonsense."

    "Things are happening, but it's very unclear the president's willing to pull that trigger," one top aide to Trump said, according to Axios.

    Possible chief of staff replacements could include Trump's economic advisor, Gary Cohn, who hails from Goldman Sachs; Wayne Berman of Blackstone Group; or House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

    Read the full story from Axios here.

    WATCH: 

    Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council in shakeup

    Steve Bannon, chief strategist for U.S. President Donald Trump
    Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council in shakeup   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...