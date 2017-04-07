Trump’s allegiance with Putin risks undoing Reagan’s EU integration legacy, says ex-Italy PM

U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-EU stance and increasingly warm relations with Russia risk undermining one of the great legacies of his closest political counter-part, Ronald Reagan, the former Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Monti, has said.

The incumbent U.S. president's non-political background and pro-market policies have famously drawn parallels with those of his predecessor President Ronald Reagan, but the likeness stops with Europe, Monti told CNBC, suggesting that President Trump risks destabilising Reagan's hard-fought EU stabilisation project.

"Trump's attitude towards the EU has been totally unprecedented – reminiscent only of President Reagan's attitude, except that it is totally opposed to that," Monti said Friday.

President Reagan is considered to have been instrumental in working with the European Union in the 1980s to bring about the collapse of the Soviet Union and freeing Eastern European nations from occupation.