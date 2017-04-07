Trump’s attack on Syria rushed and influenced by emotional swings, former Italian PM says

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to launch airstrikes on Syria seems rushed and influenced by emotional swings, according to the former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

In an interview with CNBC Friday, Letta said Trump reacted without correct preparation, allies or relationship with international organizations.

"It seems to be a little bit rushed and we have to know what will be the consequences and what will be the next steps. Is it tit for tat? Is it a one off? Maybe it is too early to say," Letta said.

Letta further added that the move seems to be a very unilateral initiative and is another example of this new "zigzag foreign policy" that Trump is starting to apply.