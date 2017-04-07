Trump’s attack on Syria rushed and influenced by emotional swings, former Italian PM says

Joe Skipper | Reuters
Letta told CNBC that Syrian President Bashar al- Assad was guilty in this situation. "What happened with the gas attacks was terrible and the unique guilty is Assad. But I repeat, to have a foreign policy military policy you need to have a comprehensive strategy and not to have a zigzag foreign policy that worries me."
Letta further explained that is important for other world leaders, especially in Europe, to help in shaping Trump's foreign policy in order to strengthen the Transatlantic Alliance.
"We cannot eliminate this tie that is the most important tie in terms of global security so I hope the meeting in May in Sicily will be an important push for strengthening the Transatlantic Alliance," Letta said.
He however warned that the meeting depends on Trump because of his stance on the alliance.
"Europeans are ready to strengthen the alliance and to have a comprehensive approach to global security and strategy. I hope European leaders help in shaping Trump's foreign policy because we need to strengthen the Transatlantic Alliance."
Letta also said that Europe needs to grow up in terms of being strong in security and defense related measures.
"I think it is the next mission for the European leaders and the European Union as a whole to be an adult on issues such as security and defense on a global stage. It is an important topic also in the French and German elections and the reaction of the next French and German leaders will for Europe on security. "
