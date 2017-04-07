    ×

    Twitter withdraws lawsuit filed over anti-Trump account

    Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter.
    Twitter withdraws suit over anti-Trump account   

    Twitter on Friday pulled a lawsuit filed against the U.S. government, saying that a summons by the government for user account information had been withdrawn, according to new court papers.

    The move came a day after the social media company filed a federal lawsuit to block an order by the U.S. government demanding it reveal who is behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies.

    The Twitter account in question was claimed to be the work of at least one federal immigration employee, according to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court.

    Twitter declined to comment.

