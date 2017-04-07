Uber says Alphabet lawsuit is a 'misfire' with zero evidence

Uber said on Friday that a lawsuit filed against it by Alphabet's Waymo, which accused Uber of stealing files related to Lidar technology, is totally bunk.

"Waymo's injunction motion is a misfire: there is no evidence that any of the 14,000 files in question ever touched Uber's servers, and Waymo's assertion that our multi-lens LIDAR is the same as their single-lens LIDAR is clearly false," Uber general counsel Angela Padilla said in a statement sent to CNBC. "If Waymo genuinely thought that Uber was using its secrets, it would not have waited more than five months to seek an injunction. Waymo doesn't meet the high bar for an injunction, which would stifle our independent innovation — probably Waymo's goal in the first place."

Uber's arguing that it's using its own technology and nothing was lifted from Waymo or Alphabet's servers. This of course goes against Waymo's accusations that former engineer Anthony Levandowski lifted a bunch of files and left for Uber, where he allegedly reused the technology to help Uber get its autonomous car program off to the races.

— additional reporting by Anita Balakrishnan

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the proper spelling of Angela Padilla's name.