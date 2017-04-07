Stocks slip after Syria attack and mixed jobs report; financials lag

Stocks fell on Friday as investors parsed through a mixed employment report and digested a U.S. airstrike in Syria.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 40 points lower, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 held 0.2 percent lower, with financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.3 percent.

"It is certainly the most unusual jobs report I've seen in a while," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "There was something for everybody."

The U.S. economy added 98,000 jobs last month, well below the expected gain of 180,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent. Wage growth was not as strong either, with average hourly earnings up by 2.7 percent on an annualized basis.

Futures and Treasury yields slipped after the jobs report was released, with the 10-year note yield briefly dipping below 2.3 percent to hit its lowest level since late November.