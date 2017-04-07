    ×

    Stocks slip after Syria attack and mixed jobs report; financials lag

    Stocks fell on Friday as investors parsed through a mixed employment report and digested a U.S. airstrike in Syria.

    The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 40 points lower, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 held 0.2 percent lower, with financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.3 percent.

    "It is certainly the most unusual jobs report I've seen in a while," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "There was something for everybody."

    The U.S. economy added 98,000 jobs last month, well below the expected gain of 180,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent. Wage growth was not as strong either, with average hourly earnings up by 2.7 percent on an annualized basis.

    Futures and Treasury yields slipped after the jobs report was released, with the 10-year note yield briefly dipping below 2.3 percent to hit its lowest level since late November.

    "Investors are taking this as a sign they should be a little more cautious in their portfolios," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "While the headline payroll was considerably weaker, it was more of a mixed report when you look at the other components."

    Investors were also contending with a U.S. airstrike in Syria, which sent 59 Tomahawk missiles Thursday night.

    The missiles targeted the Shayrat air base near Homs, and were in response to a Tuesday chemical weapons attack. Officially announcing the strike, President Donald Trump said the targeted airfield had launched the chemical attack on a rebel-held area, and he called on other nations to oppose Syria's embattled leader.

    Overnight, Dow futures tumbled around 100 points, but managed to retrace most losses.

    "The military response last night was in keeping with what the U.S. has done in the past," said Brown Brothers' Clemons. "I think that's giving the market some comfort for now. But if the situation escalates, ... that could bee a negative for sentiment in the market."

    Trump ordered the airstrike as he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where the two leaders are expected to discuss trade and North Korea, among other issues.

    The U.S. dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.062 and the yen around 110.88.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox and Everett Rosenfeld contributed to this report.

