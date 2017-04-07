Watch: Mitch McConnell speaks ahead of expected Gorsuch confirmation

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters Friday ahead of the U.S. Senate's expected vote to confirm Neil Gorsuch as the ninth Supreme Court justice.

On Thursday, McConnell, the chamber's senior Republican, led the Senate in scrapping the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees, in order to advance Gorsuch's nomination. Democrats had blocked the nomination earlier Thursday.

"This will be the first, and last, partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee," McConnell said Thursday.

McConnell may also address the American strike on a Syrian airfield Thursday night, which came in response to a chemical attack earlier in the week.