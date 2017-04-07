    ×

    Watch: Senate debates the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

    The Senate will continue debating the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch as a Supreme Court justice Friday morning. A vote is expected around 11:30 a.m. ET.

    Gorsuch only needs a simple majority approval to receive confirmation. The chamber moved toward making him the ninth Supreme Court justice Thursday by voting 52-48, along party lines, to take the "nuclear option," removing the 60-vote threshold to advance Supreme Court nominations.

    Earlier Thursday, Democrats blocked the cloture vote on Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's pick for the court.

