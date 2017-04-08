How this sports start-up with $2 million in sales won over Mark Cuban on 'Shark Tank'

An Ohio inventor and entrepreneur managed to wow the billionaire tech investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, on "Shark Tank" Friday.

Rick Pescovitz from Cincinnati invented a pop-up mini tent to carry to outdoor sporting events that protects users from the elements. He appeared on the hit reality entrepreneurship show to seek a $600,000 investment for 10 percent of his company, Under the Weather.

The portable pod weighs less than seven pounds, Pescovitz said, and is water, wind and sun resistant. Inside the pod is 35 degrees warmer than the outdoors, because the person sitting inside the pod warms up the space with body heat.