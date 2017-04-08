Why 'Shark Tank' investors Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary got in a bidding war over wine for cats

Hit reality show "Shark Tank" proves there is no idea too crazy to build a business with.

On the latest episode which aired on Friday, investors Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary got into a bidding war over the chance to invest in a business that makes wine for your pet.

Yes: wine for your cat and dog.

Brandon Zavala, the founder of Apollo Peak, was looking for a $100,000 investment in exchange for 10 percent equity. Prior to launching Apollo Peak, Zavala was a sales rep for a pet food company and discovered an unfilled niche in the pet beverage space.