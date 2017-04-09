Want to found a start-up? These are the books you should read first, a top VC says

Bill Gurley's investment firm, Benchmark, has made some big bets that paid off. The firm was an early investor in Instagram, Quora, Snap, Uber, Grubhub and Glassdoor, just to name a few.

He also reads two books a month and writes prolifically, and might someday even pen a book of his own. The key to success is often information gathering, Gurley said on Thursday from the LAUNCH Festival in San Francisco.

Gurley's not alone: Another successful investor, Warren Buffett, has said he spends as much as 80 percent of his day reading. Gurley said that for any entrepreneur, storytelling is a big component of their job — so he has a set of books he recommended: