Some events to keep an eye on this week:

On Monday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers a speech at the University of Michigan's Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy. Why it matters: The Yellen Fed shook up the market last week with talk about starting to unload the $4.5 trillion in bonds it has accumulated over the past eight years. Any further clues from Yellen could move markets.

Tuesday brings a couple important economic indicators. There's a small business index reading before the market opens, then the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, later in the morning. Why it matters: Yellen watches the JOLTS report closely for clues on the employment picture.

Elsewhere in the economy, there are counts on import and export prices Wednesday, produce prices on Thursday, and consumer prices as well as the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey on Friday. Why they matter: A disturbing piece of news Friday, namely that the Atlanta Fed had knocked its first-quarter GDP growth projection all the way down to 0.6 percent. That's another way of saying the economy did almost nothing to start the year. Incoming economic data, then, will help tell whether growth is ever going to start picking up.