No 'disastrous economic failure' for Britain after Brexit, says Italy's deputy finance chief

Italy's deputy finance minister has called for a more realistic and measured assessment of the Brexit process and how the U.K.'s split from the European Union will affect economies across the continent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Finance Workshop in Cernobbio, Italy, Enrico Morando said there would be no Doomsday scenario for Britain but claimed there were still risks for the U.K. economy after the breakup is complete.

"To be honest with you, I think that Brexit is a greater threat to the U.K. economy than for the economy of the European Union," he said Saturday.

"It is not as easy to predict, as those who assumed catastrophic consequences. In my opinion those who have prophesied for magnificent consequences from the U.K. leaving haven't taken into account the positive and negative interest points from both sides of the field, and it should be done in a more balanced manner," he added.

Looking at the negotiations - which are now formally underway - Morando said there must be a "certain restraint" from commentators who should refrain from "extremism" and "radicalism". It shouldn't be assumed the U.K. would be involved in a "disastrous economic failure" because of its choice, said Morando.

"Let's not even go back to the famous phrase that when there is fog in the (English) channel, the continent is cut off, as that is very much not the case," he said. He added that U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union must be respected by governments of all member countries and called for transparent negotiations.