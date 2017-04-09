    ×

    Six new accessories to make that slog through the airport—and your trip—less stressful

    Travelers wait in line at O'Hare International Airport on December 23, 2016.
    Joshua Lott | Getty Images
    Each year in Las Vegas, the very latest in luggage, travel gear and on-the-go gadgets goes on display at the International Travel Goods (ITG) show. The closest thing to CES for jet-setters and frequent fliers, the show rolls out innovative—and sometimes pricey—toys that can help improve the traditional airport slog.

    It's anyone's bet which of the more than 500 brands on display this week at the ITG will take flight. Still, some of these new products, which CNBC recently looked at, appear to have a decent chance of catching the eye of at least a few travelers.

    Luggage scooter

    Villagio of Miami's Transmover 3-wheeled scooter has a TSA-approved detachable, rechargeable battery, a space to attach luggage (or perhaps a pet carrier), and could be a harried passenger's answer to that long walk to a flight.

    It's also fun. The scooter's 12 mph top speed and 12-15 mile range can provide entertainment on a long layover inside or outside of the terminal. (Suggested retail price: $550-$595 for the electric model; $250-$295 for the non-electric model).

    Window tablet bag

    Italian designer Nunzia Palmieri has created a clever and sophisticated line of women's business-style handbags and shoulder bags, featuring a front pocket that can be used to store and cushion an iPad or tablet. With the cushion removed, provide working access to the tablet via a clear window.

    At this year's ITG show, Palmieri expanded the collection to include a men's line of leather and fabric travel bags with tablet-shaped windows as well. The suggested price for the bag starts at $228.

    One bag becomes two

    Luggage maker Thule is rolling out a new Subterra collection, which includes four rolling luggage pieces and four travel backpacks.

    The 22-inch 2-wheel Subterra Carry-On ($279.95) has a compression panel that makes it easy to pack more items, and to keep clean clothes separate from dirty ones. The versatile, 22-inch Subterra Luggage piece ($319.95) can be filled and checked as one piece, or split into two smaller, independent pieces of luggage that are carry-on compliant.

    You might have flown on this luggage before

    MotoArt Studios is well-known among airplane aficionados for their conference tables, office furniture and decorative items such as mirrors. What makes these items unique is that they're crafted from old Boeing 747 engine turbofan housings, airplane wings and other bits of retired aircraft.

    The company has recently expanded its product line to include serial-numbered luggage tags (ranging from $25 to $100) made from the skin of retired airplanes.

    "We include the tail number of the aircraft so you can look up the history of your plane," said Dave Hall of MotoArt Studios, "And it will tell you how much the aircraft originally cost, what year it was built and the airlines that flew it."

    Sniff, but don't eat

    If you're smelling candy, it might just be attached to your arm.

    American Jewel has a line of scented Jelly Belly-branded purses, hairbrushes and bracelets. The purse "flavors" include Blueberry Muffin, Birthday Cake, Rainbow Sherbert, Green Apple Bubblegum, Pink Lemonade, Roller Rink Pink and Tutti-Frutti.

    Drink and twist

    Buying bottled water on the road at $5 (or more) a pop can get expensive, but packing an empty reusable water bottle to fill on the go can take up valuable suitcase (or purse) space.

    A good fluid-carrying solution? Collapsible bottles, such as HydraPak's clever 1 liter Stash model ($23) which twists and crushes down to an easily-packable quarter of its size. It comes in outdoor-inspired colors such as Malibu, Mojave, Mammoth and Sequoia.

    Sit on this

    Alt Airopedic
    Source: Alt Airopedic
    Alt Airopedic

    Toronto-based Airopedic has been making ergonomic office furniture since the mid-1980s, and now has a self-inflating, portable ergonomic seat to take to sports arenas, airports, airplanes and other places where comfortable seating isn't readily available.

    The seat weighs in at 1.6 pounds, has carrying straps and mesh side pockets for storage and a pressure control button to enable seat density adjustments. The manufacturer boasts the device will make sitting on the Airopedic Portable Seat ($65) feel like "sitting on a cloud."

    —Harriet Baskas is the author of seven books, including "Hidden Treasures: What Museums Can't or Won't Show You," and the Stuck at the Airport blog.