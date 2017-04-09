Spotify Founder and CEO Daniel Ek said an employee died in Friday's terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden.

In a Facebook post published Sunday, the CEO said, "It is with shock and a heavy heart that I can confirm that Chris Bevington from our Spotify team lost his life in Friday's senseless attack on Stockholm." Bevington was an executive with the streaming music giant, which is headquartered in Stockholm.

Ek said the company's primary focus is supporting "the family and loved ones of Chris in anyway we possibly can."

Swedish police launched a manhunt in Sweden's capital Friday for a suspect who rammed a truck into a department store in a likely act of terrorism — killing four people and injuring 15 others.

Earlier Sunday, police said they had brought in seven people over the apparent terrorist attack at Stockholm's busy Drottninggatan shopping district, according to Reuters.

