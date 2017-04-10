Barclays announce CEO Jes Staley is being investigated by two UK regulators

Barclays has announced Chief Executive Jes Staley is being investigated by two U.K. regulators regarding his individual conduct, as he attempted to identify a whistleblower from the bank in 2016.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Conduct Authority (PRA) have opened an investigation into both Staley and Barclays relating to the CEO and the company's actions in pursuing the author of a letter which had been treated as a whistle-blow attempt.

